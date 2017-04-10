Definitely not dating! Ryan Phillippe wants everyone to know he is not in a relationship with Katy Perry.

Despite reports the pair had been “totally flirting” at Elton John’s 70th birthday party in March, the actor firmly denied it with a frustrated message on Sunday, April 9.

“I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY,” he wrote in block capitals on Twitter. “BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx.”

At the time of their rumored flirtation last month Perry, 32, had just broken up with Orlando Bloom, 41, following a year of dating. Phillippe, 42, had been single for several months since splitting from his fiancee, Paulina Slagter.

When a fan commented on his post saying they’d like to be linked to the “Roar” singer, Phillippe wrote: "don't mind 'people' thinking that. don't want low flying pervs hovering periodically."

Phillippe co-parents 17-year-old Ava and 13-year-old Deacon with his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon.

He recently revealed that his youthful looks leave him open to being mistaken for his teenage daughter’s brother.

Phillippe told The Late Late Show host James Corden that Ava cringes when people think they’re siblings.

“One thing my daughter gets embarrassed sometimes by is the fact that I do look so young and I get mistaken for her brother at times, which repulses her,” he said. “It absolutely repulses her that anyone could mistake me for being her brother.”

