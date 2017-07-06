James Devaney/GC Images

Better than revenge! Ryan Reynolds had the perfect response to a fan who shared her prom photos featuring the Deadpool actor following her breakup with an ex.



“My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom,” Twitter user Gabi Dunn wrote on Tuesday, July 4. "So I decided to ‘edit' the photos a little.” Dunn Photoshopped Reynolds’ face over that of her ex’s in two photos from the dance. In one shot, Reynolds looks lovingly at the teen as she happily smiles, while in another, his arm is wrapped around her.

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017

Reynolds responded on Wednesday, July 5, joking about a way to further replace the unidentified high school boy. “We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next,” he wrote on Twitter in a post that has gotten more than 450,000 likes to date. “#DontMessWithGabi.”

Since joining the social networking site in 2014, the actor has been known for hilarious tweets about his daughters and pop culture, and even takes jabs at himself. His wife, Blake Lively, also uses social media to have fun at her loved one’s expense. The actress, 29, recently posted a photo of her husband watching John Legend perform at the Time 100 Gala, where the actor was a nominee. "Congratulations to the most influential person in my life,” Lively, who shares daughters James, 2, and 9-month-old Ines with Reynolds, wrote on Instagram in April. "The best man I know... you deserve this @time 100 honor ... If only my husband wasn't blocking you in this shot. I'm so sorry @johnlegend.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!