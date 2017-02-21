Ryan Seacrest hosts 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' during New Year's Eve 2017 in Times Square on Dec. 31, 2016, in New York City. Credit: Noam Galai/FilmMagic

Ryan Seacrest is opening up about the fire that broke out at his Beverly Hills home on Sunday, February 19.

"My worst nightmare happened," the media personality, 42, said on his radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, on Tuesday, February 21. "You're so grateful no one is hurt, you're so grateful you're there to find it."



Seacrest told listeners that he believes the fire was caused by the heavy rainfall in Los Angeles, which led an electrical box to pop near his driveway, setting a trashcan ablaze. The fire then spread to a tree and the surrounding area. Seacrest said his car would have caught fire if he hadn't moved it to a different location earlier in the day.

"The firefighters come and you're just so happy to see them," he said, noting that members of the FDNY also came to the rescue when he was trapped in an elevator in Times Square last December before hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

The former American Idol host showed his appreciation for the firefighters over the weekend by giving them a bottle of wine. "I was like, 'What do you give them?'" he recalled on the radio show. "I was like, 'Thanks, guys. When you're off, enjoy.' Who doesn't want a bottle of wine?"

Seacrest first revealed the scare on Instagram on Monday, February 20, sharing a photo of charred furniture and debris. "Fire last night at the house- thank god everyone is ok. Thanks again @beverlyhillsfirefighters," he captioned the post.

The TV personality purchased the nine-bedroom mansion from Ellen DeGeneres in 2012 after she listed it for $49 million.

