Lettuce begin with the political jokes! Ryan Seacrest seemingly took a jab at Donald Trump and Billy Bush while hosting the E! red carpet preshow for the 2017 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 8. Watch the clip above to see what he said!

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

The TV personality, 42, was chatting with Milo Ventimiglia about their shared love for salad. When Seacrest asked what goes into a good salad, the This Is Us actor, 39, replied, “Don’t be afraid to put smoked nuts in there. Don’t be afraid to put a little feta cheese crumble in there. But you’ve got to pair it with the right salts and vinegars and…”

In an attempt to change the subject, the former American Idol host interrupted Ventimiglia and joked, “This is Milo and Ryan locker-room talk.” The Gilmore Girls alum added, “Very exciting, talking about salad!”



The Washington Post via Getty Images

Seacrest appeared to be referencing the President-elect’s defense of his vulgar 2005 comments about women in a leaked conversation with then-Access Hollywood host Bush. He bragged about using his fame to assert himself over women, and that his star power allows him to “grab them by the p---y.” He also admitted he tried and failed to make moves on a married woman, who was later revealed to be TV host Nancy O’Dell. Trump brushed off his remarks as “locker-room talk.”

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



