Mochi “Mo” Rickert has broken the world record for dog with the longest tongue. The 8-year-old Saint Bernard’s tongue measures an astonishing 7.31 inches in length.

The friendly pooch, who is from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is included in the launch of the first ever Guinness World Records: Amazing Animals book, was adopted though Big Dogs Huge Paws breed rescue organization by Carla Rickert. The animal lover, who drove 11 hours with her daughter to visit with the then 2-year-old pup before officially adopting Mochi, described first meeting their furry pal as “love at first sight.”



Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records

Rickert explains that Mochi’s extra long tongue allows her to eat quickly and “sometimes causes her to fling food up to two or four feet across a room.” The family accommodates their pooch’s tongue by keeping 12-inch wide food and water containers in an elevated feeder to avoid messes. Additionally, the Rickert family have to feed Mochi treats in a specific way as she “cannot grab onto them the same way other dogs do,” according to a Guinness press release.

Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records

Mochi’s tongue also creates other obstacles, according to the family, including “breathing challenges, extra slobber when she’s nervous, dirt, dust and leaves sticking to her tongue and needing help to pick things up off the floor.”

The four-legged friend, who Rickert describes as a “resilient, happy-go-lucky dog, with a big personality,” enjoys spending quality time with family, loves to dress up in costumes and even enjoys having her picture taken when she’s not snaking on her favorite treat: sweet potatoes.

Of Mochi’s biggest achievement? Rickert said: “It still does not seem real! Mochi is so humble, she never brags or boasts but I know that she is as proud of her new record as we are. It feels truly amazing to be a part of the Guinness World Records: Amazing Animals book! We are so grateful for the opportunity to make other's smile.”

Guinness World Records: Amazing Animals is available in stores and online now.

