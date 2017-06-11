Say what? Salma Hayek revealed on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Thursday, June 8, that President Donald Trump once asked her out on a date.

The Beatriz at Dinner actress, 50, was at an event several years ago with her then-boyfriend, whom she did not identify, when Trump, 70, walked over and placed his jacket over her shoulders because she was cold. "I turn around and my boyfriend — so charming, so nice — he said hello [to Trump]," she recalled. "[Trump] said, 'I'm sorry, your girlfriend, I saw she was cold.' And then he kept talking to my boyfriend."



Hayek — who was born in Mexico and criticized the reality TV star last year for his inflammatory comments about Latinos during his presidential campaign — told Noah, 33, that Trump then "befriended" her boyfriend and invited the couple to a dinner after the event. "The whole time, he's talking to my boyfriend," she recounted. "And then he's like, 'If you guys are ever in New York, you can come to Atlantic City, you can stay in my hotel. Give me your number, give me your number.'"

The Emmy winner said Trump "never" spoke to her boyfriend again after that night, but he did give her a call. "He's inviting me out, and I'm like, 'What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend,'" she said before claiming that Trump responded, "He's not good enough for you. He's not important, he's not big enough for you. You have to go out with me."

At the end of Hayek's story, Noah quipped that the former Celebrity Apprentice star "was right" because she and her boyfriend eventually broke up. She is now married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault.

