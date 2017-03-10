Samantha Bee Credit: Getty Images

Samantha Bee has apologized for mocking a cancer patient’s haircut during a segment on her show Full Frontal on Wednesday, March 8.

The host had joked that an attendee at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference looked like a Nazi because of his hair style, only to discover he actually had cancer.

"This year, the bow ties were gone, replaced by Nazi hair, Nazi hair, Nazi hair," the video narrated while zooming in on 20-year-old student Kyle Coddington.

But when his sister tweeted the comedian she soon realized her error.

“When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having ‘Nazi hair’” she wrote. “He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat.”



When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having "Nazi hair." He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat. pic.twitter.com/ULJC8nA3IX — Megan Coddington (@meg_kelly16) March 9, 2017

Bee tweeted an apology saying: “We deeply apologize for offending you and @_the-kyle. We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece.”

Samantha Bee Twitter

The show also tweeted a similar message.

Coddington himself had begged her to “please delete the episode,” because “I look like a balding potato,” but he didn’t fully accept Bee’s apology.

In a statement posted to social media on Thursday, March 9 he said: "I want to make it clear that half-apologizing for offending someone is not apologizing for making baseless accusations against people because of the way they look. This kind of behavior should be rejected by both sides of the aisle."

However he did thank Full Frontal for donating to his GoFundMe page. Read his full statement above.

