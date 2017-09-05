Sarah Hyland Says Summer ‘Sucked’ After Split From Dominic Sherwood

On to the next chapter — and season! Sarah Hyland is happy that summer is officially coming to an end.

“Goodbye summer! You've sucked,” she captioned an Instagram selfie of herself in a bathing suit on Monday, September 4. She also added two middle finger emojis.

Over the weekend, Hyland also joked that she was the “fifth wheel” in an Instagram Story while out with a group of friends.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that the Modern Family actress, 26, and her boyfriend, Shadowhunters actor Dominic Sherwood, split after two years of dating.

"They are still friends and have respect for one another," a source told Us at the time. Fans noticed that the stars weren’t featured on each other’s Instagram posts for several months.

Hyland and Sherwood, 27 — who starred in Taylor Swift’s 2015 music video “Style” — met on the set of the 2014 movie Vampire Academy. She guest starred on his CW show Shadowhunters as Seelie Queen in two episodes, which aired last month.



