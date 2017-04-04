She's got her back! Sarah Michelle Gellar opened up in a new interview about how her close friend Shannen Doherty put on a brave face and powered through her battle with breast cancer.

"Shannen's incredible," the Stirring Up Fun With Food cookbook author, 39, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 3. "What she's done for other women going through it is ... so brave, and that's what real bravery is, is to go through the hardest part of your life and show people, it's OK to be scared. And it's OK to be vulnerable, and you can do it."

Vivien Killilea/WireImage

In fact, Gellar sees Doherty, 45, as an inspiration. In February, the BFFs attended a dance workout class together. "The fact that she gets up and goes to those dance classes? The last thing I want to do is go to these really hard dance classes and sweat that hard and work that hard," Gellar told ET. "But I have to remind myself, if she's getting up there and doing it, then it's important that I do it, too."

This was before @theshando and #kiera (and @themamarosa ) #werkeditout with @jammalibu A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:30pm PST

...and this was the after A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who went public with her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015, completed chemotherapy in February. "I feel great. I mean, I feel good, I'm super-positive, I'm happy with where I'm at right now," she told Us Weekly on March 4. "Cancer, for me, as hard as it is, has been a blessing. It has changed who I am as a human being forever. It's altered my life in ways I can't even speak of."



