Sasheer Zamata is leaving Saturday Night Live and will not return for the new season, multiple outlets reported on Sunday, May 21.

The 31-year-old comedian, who joined the cast of SNL during its 38th season in 2014, performed in her last show on Saturday, May 20 — the season 42 finale — according to Entertainment Tonight.



She leaves the show alongside Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer, who previously announced their departures.

Zamata joined the NBC comedy show at a time when the series was being criticized for its lack of diversity. She became known for her impersonations of Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and Rihanna.

While the comedian has not confirmed her departure and NBC is not commenting, Zamata posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday morning that showed her being lifted up by “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost and guest host Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Wow. What a fantastic end to a fantastic season, thanks SNL ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sasheer Zamata (@thesheertruth) on May 21, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

“Wow. What a fantastic end to a fantastic season,” she captioned the pic. “Thanks SNL.”

Moynihan, 40, who was known for his impressions of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Chris Christie, Ted Cruz and Guy Fieri, as well as the Drunk Uncle character, announced earlier this week that he was leaving SNL after nine years. His comedy pilot, Me, Myself & I, was recently given the series greenlight by CBS.

Bayer, 35, confirmed she was leaving SNL on Saturday, hours before the season finale aired.



She shared a post on Instagram on Saturday that featured lyrics written by Jost about her characters on the show, including Miley Cyrus, Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy, and Rachel Green from Friends.

“Thank you SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories,” she captioned the pic. “It has been a dream come true. And thanks for this goodbye sketch at the table, Colin.”

