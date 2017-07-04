The temperature isn't the only thing heating up! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost weren't shy about putting their affection for each other on display while in Montauk, New York, on Monday, July 3.

The two "were making out" while soaking in the sun on Ditch Plains Beach, an insider reveals to Us Weekly. Johansson, 32, and the Saturday Night Live scribe weren't alone, though. The insider adds that Jost's brother and sister-in-law were with the pair.

According to Page Six, the two were also at the Palm at the Huntting Inn in East Hampton on Friday, one day after Jost celebrated his 35th birthday. They were "looking cozy on a love seat," an eyewitness told the publication.

The Ghost in the Shell star was first spotted getting close with Jost at a May 20 SNL afterparty. "Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar," a eyewitness told Page Six at the time.

Johansson and Jost also enjoyed a date at NYC's The East Pole in June. "They were holding hands and looked like they were getting cozy," an onlooker told Us at the time. "They were really chill and super nice."

The romance comes months after the Golden Globe-nominated actress filed for divorce from Romain Dauriac after two years of marriage. "Scarlett initiated splitting up and made the decision," a source told Us in January. The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Rose, "didn't have much in common as far as lifestyle," the source added, but the exes do "have an amicable relationship."

