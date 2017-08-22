Fresh ink? Scarlett Johansson stepped out on set in Atlanta sporting a large new tattoo on her back, but is it for her fourth Marvel film or for real?



The 32-year-old actress is currently filming Avengers: Infinity War where she was spotted leaving her trailer with a large floral tattoo covering most of her back and right shoulder on Monday, August 21.



It’s not clear if the new addition is permanent or for her role as Black Widow in the franchise, but Johansson already has plenty of tattoos, including a bracelet on her right wrist, a horseshoe on her ribcage, an infinity circle on her ankle and a sunrise on an arm. During a recent red carpet appearance in June, she rocked a plunging silver dress that showed off a lamb inked on her lower back.

Avengers: Infinity War also stars Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Peter Dinklage and more.

The Ghost in the Shell star is back to work after spending quality time in the Hamptons with Colin Jost during the summer. An insider revealed to Us they were spotted “making out” on Ditch Plains beach in Montauk on July 3, and were joined by the Saturday Night Live writer’s brother and sister-in-law.

Johansson has a 2-year-old daughter, Rose, with her former husband Romain Dauriac. They filed for divorce in March 2017 after two years of marriage. "I'm on guard because I have a young daughter," Johansson said of her dating life during a March 27 appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show. "That's something I'm more concerned about."



