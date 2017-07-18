Just friends or not, Scott Disick and Bella Thorne are still hanging out. An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that Disick and Thorne showed off “extreme PDA” while celebrating Steve Aoki’s new album, Kolony, at Catch NYC on Monday, July 17.

“They were hugging a lot,” the eyewitness tells Us. “They were very lovey-dovey.”

According to the source, Thorne, 19, arrived after Disick, 34, and also left the hot spot before the self-proclaimed Lord made his exit.

Their outing comes hours after Thorne told Jenny McCarthy during an interview on her SiriusXM radio show on Monday that she never hooked up with Disick, despite their headline-making trip to Cannes, France, in May.

“I was never with him sexually,” The Duff actress insisted to McCarthy.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Thorne left Cannes after Disick was seen getting close with a bevy of other women. She told Complex magazine last month that she flew out because she couldn’t keep up with Disick’s partying.

“Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up … I just wasn’t down,” she told the mag. “I was like, ‘I gotta leave.’ I love to go out and have fun, I love to f--king dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me.”

Prior to reconnecting in NYC, the duo were last seen in L.A. on June 22.

