Scott Disick made headlines earlier this year when he called himself a "f--ked up, horrible sex addict" on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In a new interview, he backtracked and clarified his comment.

"I would say I think it's a little rude that everybody keeps addressing me as a sex addict," the reality star, 34, told E! News during an appearance at LIQUID Pool Lounge at Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 22. "I just like sex, but I'm not a sex addict. I said that in a humorous, joking fashion on the show and now I'm getting billed as one, and it's not the case. I do like sex, but I am not an addict."

Disick then called his sexual appetite "gargantuan" before reiterating, "But not an addict!"



Bryan Steffy/WireImage

The entrepreneur, who dated Kourtney Kardashian for nine years until their July 2015 split, also spoke about the current status of his love life. "No love interest for me. I'm just focusing on one girl at a time," he told E! News, laughing. "I'm just kidding. I just try to live and be decently happy. But no, no girlfriends or anything like that."

As for his rumored romance with Bella Thorne, whom he was spotted getting cozy with during his birthday trip to Cannes in May, Disick insisted, "We have nothing to do with each other romantically."

Instead, the self-proclaimed Lord is working on maintaining an amicable relationship with Kardashian, with whom he shares children Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2. "We love spending time together and with the kids," he told E! News. "That's never been a question. I feel like sometimes the outside perspective thinks that maybe we are not on good terms, but we are. We stay strong for our three children, and that's pretty much all we can do."

Disick arrived at LIQUID at approximately 3 p.m. and headed to his VIP booth soon after. Among his entourage was a mystery blonde woman, though an eyewitness tells Us Weekly that "there was no PDA" between the pair. During his 90-minute appearance at the Sin City hot spot, Disick chatted with friends and fans, posed for some photos and smoked a few cigarettes, the onlooker tells Us.

