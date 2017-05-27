Keeping up with Scott Disick! The reality star was spotted kissing a mystery brunette and hugging an unidentified blonde woman in Cannes, France, on Saturday, May 27.

INSTARimages.com

Disick's PDA-filled 34th birthday vacation continued on Saturday morning before he left his rented villa in the French Riviera. He was photographed smooching a brunette woman in a black bikini while holding a drink and smoking a cigarette. That same morning, he was also seen embracing a blonde woman.



BACKGRID

The brunette woman appeared to be the same one that the self-proclaimed Lord spent time with in the pool on Friday, May 26. The blonde woman, meanwhile, looked similar to model Ella Ross, whom Disick was also seen cozying up to on Friday.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Disick first hooked up with Bella Thorne in Cannes before he reunited with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli, the celebrity stylist behind his July 2015 split from longtime love Kourtney Kardashian. He was later seen with Ross and model Maggie Petrova.

Thorne, who tweeted on Friday that she's "not talking to Scott," has since returned home to Los Angeles.

"Scott's lifestyle has become out of control," a source recently told Us. "His friends are all worried for him and trying to calm him down. His friends begged him not to go to Cannes."



Kardashian, 38, also traveled to Cannes this week to enjoy time with her rumored new boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima, and her sister Kendall Jenner.



