Scott Disick confirms in Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that he did indeed propose to ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

"I have a question: Does Kourtney know that you got her a ring to propose?" Kim Kardashian asks Disick in the clip after Disick tells Kourtney’s sister that they’re getting along again.

Disick then confirms to Kim and Khloe that he “asked her to marry” him — but it obviously never happened. "I don't think we told anybody, actually," Disick reveals. "It was somewhat cute and then we just got scared about, like, media and this and that and we were like, 'Let's just put the ring aside and we'll talk about it another day.' Never spoke about it again."

According to Kim, Scott ended up returning the bling, which was “a really nice, cool Lorraine Schwartz ring.”

The couple, who share kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, called it quits on their relationship in July 2015 after Disick was caught getting too close with one of his ex-girlfriends while partying on vacation in the South of France. Since then, both been linked to other people but have continued to coparent.

"A year or so ago I feel like there was a point where we didn't even speak or see each other," Disick says in the sneak peek. "So this feels good."

As previously reported by Us Weekly in February, Disick also proposed to his ex during their trip to Costa Rica. “Scott proposed to Kourtney,” a Kardashian told Us at the time, adding that E! cameras were rolling on the moment. “Not with a ring. He just said, ‘Let’s get married.’” Kourtney, obviously, rejected the proposal.



Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! at 9 p.m. ET.

