From Cannes to California! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie stepped out for a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu on Friday, June 9.

The friends were spotted walking arm-in-arm as they left the restaurant. Disick, 34, rocked a blue bomber jacket, a white T-shirt and jeans, while Richie, 18, donned a navy Adidas tracksuit.

BACKGRID

One day before their date, the model, who is singer Lionel Richie's daughter and TV star Nicole Richie's younger sister, was all smiles as she FaceTimed with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star at Los Angeles International Airport.



The pair were first spotted together last month during Disick's PDA-filled birthday trip to Cannes, France, where they were seen cuddling aboard a yacht. Richie later took to Twitter to squash romance rumors, writing, "Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax."



The teen was just one of a bevy of women that the reality star cozied up to during his week in the South of France. His recent partying has concerned his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2. "Kourtney is worried for Scott," a source exclusively told Us Weekly. "The partying is symptomatic of situations in the past with him where he has been in a really bad place."



