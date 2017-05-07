MEGA

Moving on? Scott Disick was spotted out in Los Angeles with his rumored girlfriend, Ella Ross, days after his ex Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with Younes Bendjima.

The entrepreneur, 33, was photographed hanging out with the British model, 19, at Nobu restaurant on Friday, May 5. Later that night they stepped out for dinner together at TAO Asian Bistro.

MEGA

Just three days earlier, Kardashian, 38, went public with boxer-turned-model Bendjima, 23, in West Hollywood. Us Weekly confirmed last December that the pair were hooking up, and a source recently revealed that they're still having fun. "Kourtney and Younes are not serious," the insider told Us. "They are hooking up."

Disick and Kardashian — who share kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — called it quits on their nine-year relationship in July 2015 after he was spotted getting cozy with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli while on vacation in the South of France.



MEGA

The self-proclaimed Lord Disick later tried to reconcile with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. A source told Us last November that he was "on a mission to win Kourtney back for good" and had "really cleaned up his act."



