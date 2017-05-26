Scott Disick’s friends are concerned for the self-proclaimed Lord, who has been partying and packing on the PDA with numerous different women for the past few days in Cannes, France.

“Scott's lifestyle has become out of control,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “His friends are all worried for him and trying to calm him down. His friends begged him not to go to Cannes.”

The dad of three — who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian — has been spotted getting close with a bevy of women while on vacation.

Disick, who turned 34 on Friday, May 26, first hooked up with Bella Thorne before reuniting with ex-girlfiend Chloe Bartoli, the same ex who he hooked up with in 2015 which ultimately led to his split from Kardashian. He was later seen also getting cozy with models Ella Ross and Maggie Petrova.

Thorne has since taken to social media to slam the reality star. After tweeting on Thursday, May 25, that she’s over Cannes, the actress added on Friday: “I’m not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontf—kwithit."

Disick has previously sought treatment for drug and alcohol abuse, and during a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians claimed he’s a sex addict.

