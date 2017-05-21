Scott Disick’s Hidden Hills Home Burglarized

Scott Disick’s Hidden Hills, California, home was burglarized in the early hours of Sunday, May 21, Us Weekly can confirm.

Lost Hills Station deputies responded to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s home at 1:21 a.m. on Sunday morning, after a burglary alarm call.

The officers checked the residence and “discovered the rear glass sliding door appeared to have been forced open,” a neighborhood source tells Us.

The police conducted a sweep through the father of three’s home and, according to the source, didn’t find any suspects, but they noted that the interior had been ransacked.

Disick, who turns 34 on May 26, was not home at the time of the break-in — as Us Weekly previously reported, the reality star was in Las Vegas over the weekend and made an appearance at 1 Oak for a pre-birthday celebration in the early hours on Sunday morning.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex is not the only member of the famous family to be robbed in recent months.

Kendall Jenner’s six-bedroom Hollywood Hills home was burglarized in March. The 21-year-old returned home after being out for most of the day and called police after she realized that there was some jewelry missing from her bedroom.

Last October, the model’s half-sister Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris apartment by a group of thieves who bound and gagged her and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

The alleged bandits were later caught by French police and the Selfish author, 36, testified earlier this year about her harrowing ordeal.

