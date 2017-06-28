Throughout Gilmore Girls’ seven-year run, Scott Patterson’s diner owner Luke Danes provided Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) with their daily coffee fix. Now, the actor, 58, is taking his ability to brew the perfect pot offscreen as well.

Donna Ward/Getty Images

"I'm developing my own coffee brand,” Patterson told Wealth Management in an interview published on Friday, June 23. "We’re almost ready to launch, but we want to have our ducks in a row before we come out with it.”

Aside from the business aspect of the deal, the project is something that Patterson wants to produce in order to fuel his personal passion. "Quality coffee is something that I am obsessed with. It's the thing I look forward to every morning and throughout the day and throughout the evening and now throughout the middle of the night,” he said. "It’s going to be called Scotty P's Big Mug Coffee.”



Netflix

Fans of the beloved series — which ran from 2000 to 2007 — previously experienced a real-world take on Luke’s famous coffee in October 2016 when 200 coffee shops around the country transformed into pop-ups of Luke’s Diner for one day in honor of the series’ 16th anniversary. A little over a month later, Patterson returned to the fictional Stars Hollow restaurant for Netflix’s four-part series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

While no new episodes have been confirmed, the actor has hinted that there was a “50/50” chance that the show could return. "People have been intimating that they would want it to continue,” he said in May 2016 on the Gilmore Guys podcast. “There’s room for it to continue.”

