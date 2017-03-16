Hopper Penn attends 19th Annual amfAR New York Gala- Arrivals at Cipriani Wall Street on February 8, 2017 in New York City. Credit: Presley Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sean Penn’s 23-year-old son, Hopper Penn, is opening up about his addiction to crystal meth. The Last Face actor revealed to ES Magazine that thanks to his famous father’s tough love, he’s not on the streets.

“I was pretty bad,” Hopper admitted to the publication. “I just got caught a lot doing stuff, you know? Whether it was my parents or the cops.”

The emerging actor explained that he got caught up with the “wrong crowd” and was a “pothead” who eventually found himself using narcotics. “I was doing a lot of stuff,” he admitted, “but meth was the main one that brought me down.”

It was ultimately his father who laid down an ultimatum to get him the help he needed.

George Pimentel/WireImage.com

“I went to rehab because I woke up in a hospital and my dad was like, ‘Rehab? Or bus bench?’ I was like, ‘I’ll take the bed,’” he recalled to ES. "Thank God I got out of that because that was the worst time in my life. Because it’s not fun when it gets to a point where you just need it."

While recalling his upbringing, Hopper, whose mom is House of Cards star Robin Wright, admitted that his parents' rocky relationship did take a toll on him. “I was pretty mad, because they had split up before, and then got back together, and then they did it again,” he recalled of Sean and Wright’s 2010 divorce. “So it was like, ‘Pick which one you’re gonna do.’”

Sean and Wright are also parents to model and actress daughter Dylan Penn, 25.

