Outgoing White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer addressed Melissa McCarthy’s Saturday Night Live impression of him in an interview with Fox News on Friday, July 21.

In his first interview since resigning from President Donald Trump’s staff, Spicer was asked by host Sean Hannity what he thought of the Ghostbusters star's impersonation of him.

“I think there were parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line,” he said. “It wasn’t funny. It was stupid or silly or malicious. But there were some skits on late-night television that I did crack up at. So sometimes it can be funny. Some of the memes you have to crack up about. But sometimes it goes from funny to mean.”

Spicer, 41, resigned on Friday, after a little over six months in the position, because he disagreed with Trump’s appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director, according to the New York Times.

The Times reported that the former reality TV star asked Spicer to stay, but he declined.

McCarthy, 46, had been portraying Spicer on SNL for several months, playing him as a man with barely contained anger issues and a heavy gum-chewing habit who referred to himself as “Spicey.”

“My dad and Sean Spicer had a baby and it’s me,” the Bridesmaids star joked to Ellen DeGeneres in March.

After the news broke of his resignation on Friday, Saturday Night Live tweeted the words “Spicey out,” along with a video of McCarthy’s best moments.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!