Girl power! Celebrities including Adele and Emma Watson have taken to social media to celebrate International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8. The global holiday, which started back in the early 1900s, honors all the achievements of women and the ongoing fight for gender equality. This year’s theme is #BeBoldforChange to create a more inclusive world.
The organizers behind the overwhelmingly successful Women’s March in January are also calling for ladies to observe “A Day Without a Woman” on the holiday. Women are encouraged to wear red, attend rallies, take the day off from paid or unpaid work and avoid spending money except at small businesses owned by women or minorities.
Adele, 28, got in the spirit by sharing a quote from Canadian politician Charlotte Whitton. “‘Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult’ #internationalwomensday,” she tweeted.
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, for her part, shared several articles that inspire her and added, “Happy #InternationalWomensDay or, as it’s often called on here, #WhyIsn’tThereAnInternationalMensDay (There is: November 19th).” Meanwhile, Watson, 26, tweeted about an initiative by her feminist book club Our Shared Shelf. “From midnight NYC time, book fairies around the WORLD will start hiding feminist books to mark #IWD #IWDoursharedshelf @the_bookfairies,” she wrote.
Bindi Irwin honored her mom, Terri Irwin, and shared a throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo from when the Dancing With the Stars alum was a baby. “To the strongest and most beautiful woman I have ever known – my gorgeous Mum. I love you forever. #internationalwomensday."
To the strongest and most beautiful woman I have ever known - my gorgeous Mum. I love you forever.#internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/5INclYRGjv— Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) March 8, 2017
Even President Donald Trump acknowledged the holiday. “I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy,” he tweeted. "On International Women’s Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world.”
See what else celebrities posted in honor of IWD:
#InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/yjZHfx47HX— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 8, 2017
For my sisters. ❤ #internationalwomensday #solidarity #LiselMueller #repost @brainpicker https://t.co/SzAZPruo3g— Jesse Lee Soffer (@jesseleesoffer) March 8, 2017
Wearing red in support of #DayWithoutaWoman. Let's make our voices heard today and every day. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/XZq4Kg1lHL— Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) March 8, 2017
May you have a day free of mansplaining, sexual harassment, & general misogyny. #InternationalWomensDay— Cher (@thecherness) March 8, 2017
Today, we celebrate women and are reminded of our collective voice and the powerful impact we have on our societies and economies. #IWD2017— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 8, 2017
On #IWD2017, we celebrate the remarkable achievements women have made, & reaffirm our commitment to gender equality: https://t.co/ElKIQYJ7uK pic.twitter.com/ONRYXQu8G6— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 8, 2017
On International Women's Day -- and every day -- let's look not at what we get from life but what we give to life. #IWD2017— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 8, 2017
Celebrate woman all over the country on #InternationalWomensDay #WeStrikeFor Women's Rights, Gender Equality and Justice for All. pic.twitter.com/9eYOTz0Sje— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) March 8, 2017
Honoring/standing with/standing for our Queens every single day. Nothing but gratitude & love. #DayWithoutAWoman #InternationalWomensDay ✊🏿🌹 pic.twitter.com/Ibv9QPQZsM— Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) March 8, 2017
#DayWithoutaWoman #resist https://t.co/r5DuMNxBVY— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) March 8, 2017
Today is International Women’s Day. Celebrate women around the world! #UnleashWomensPower pic.twitter.com/d3mfMIxuh5— Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) March 8, 2017
Today, I salute bold women across the world and join Tinder’s effort to empower women to make a difference on #IWD2017! Choose your favorite women’s cause today at http://tinde.rs/2mNhtPU and then tweet @Tinder with #FundHerCause– Tinder will give you $100 to donate at http://tinde.rs/2mNhtPU. Planned Parenthood and its mission matters to me, and I’m headed to Twitter to ask @Tinder to #FundHerCause! #partner
happy international women's day! (that's every day in my house!) - so grateful for the incredible women in my life! #InternationalWomensDay— Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) March 8, 2017
Shout out to the women of @Evine! My collection is designed to make you feel confident, comfortable and proud to be a woman. #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/u4hqsrAA2c— Vanessa Williams (@VWOfficial) March 8, 2017
@womensmarch #DayWithoutAWoman #newprofilepic #strike pic.twitter.com/79eFI6d5RQ— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) March 8, 2017
