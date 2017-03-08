Girl power! Celebrities including Adele and Emma Watson have taken to social media to celebrate International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8. The global holiday, which started back in the early 1900s, honors all the achievements of women and the ongoing fight for gender equality. This year’s theme is #BeBoldforChange to create a more inclusive world.



The organizers behind the overwhelmingly successful Women’s March in January are also calling for ladies to observe “A Day Without a Woman” on the holiday. Women are encouraged to wear red, attend rallies, take the day off from paid or unpaid work and avoid spending money except at small businesses owned by women or minorities.

Adele, 28, got in the spirit by sharing a quote from Canadian politician Charlotte Whitton. “‘Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult’ #internationalwomensday,” she tweeted.



Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, for her part, shared several articles that inspire her and added, “Happy #InternationalWomensDay or, as it’s often called on here, #WhyIsn’tThereAnInternationalMensDay (There is: November 19th).” Meanwhile, Watson, 26, tweeted about an initiative by her feminist book club Our Shared Shelf. “From midnight NYC time, book fairies around the WORLD will start hiding feminist books to mark #IWD #IWDoursharedshelf @the_bookfairies,” she wrote.

Bindi Irwin honored her mom, Terri Irwin, and shared a throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo from when the Dancing With the Stars alum was a baby. “To the strongest and most beautiful woman I have ever known – my gorgeous Mum. I love you forever. #internationalwomensday."

To the strongest and most beautiful woman I have ever known - my gorgeous Mum. I love you forever.#internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/5INclYRGjv — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) March 8, 2017

Even President Donald Trump acknowledged the holiday. “I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy,” he tweeted. "On International Women’s Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world.”



See what else celebrities posted in honor of IWD:

Wearing red in support of #DayWithoutaWoman. Let's make our voices heard today and every day. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/XZq4Kg1lHL — Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) March 8, 2017

May you have a day free of mansplaining, sexual harassment, & general misogyny. #InternationalWomensDay — Cher (@thecherness) March 8, 2017

Today, we celebrate women and are reminded of our collective voice and the powerful impact we have on our societies and economies. #IWD2017 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 8, 2017

On #IWD2017, we celebrate the remarkable achievements women have made, & reaffirm our commitment to gender equality: https://t.co/ElKIQYJ7uK pic.twitter.com/ONRYXQu8G6 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 8, 2017

On International Women's Day -- and every day -- let's look not at what we get from life but what we give to life. #IWD2017 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 8, 2017

Celebrate woman all over the country on #InternationalWomensDay #WeStrikeFor Women's Rights, Gender Equality and Justice for All. pic.twitter.com/9eYOTz0Sje — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) March 8, 2017

Dreaming of a World Where Women have Equal Rights. 🙏🏻🌈🙌🏻💘🎉👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏅🏆🏅🏆🌸#internationalwomensday 🌺🌎🌍🌏👊🏻🎉😂👑@voguegermany @luigiandiango A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Mar 7, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

Today is International Women’s Day. Celebrate women around the world! #UnleashWomensPower pic.twitter.com/d3mfMIxuh5 — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) March 8, 2017

happy international women's day! (that's every day in my house!) - so grateful for the incredible women in my life! #InternationalWomensDay — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) March 8, 2017

Shout out to the women of @Evine! My collection is designed to make you feel confident, comfortable and proud to be a woman. #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/u4hqsrAA2c — Vanessa Williams (@VWOfficial) March 8, 2017

