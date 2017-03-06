Katy Perry Credit: JB Lacroix/Getty

Smile - actually don’t! Katy Perry has embarrassingly revealed she walked the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 with quinoa in her teeth.

At first glance the newly single singer looked radiant as she struck a pose at the star-studded event on Sunday, March 5 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

But on closer inspection, it turns out Perry, 32, wasn’t just making an entrance with a brand new hair cut, but with a couple of unsightly pieces of food wedged between her teeth too.

“Currently taking applications for real friends who aren’t afraid to tell me there’s quinoa in my teeth,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a close-up photo of her toothy smile.

Fortunately the tiny kernels couldn’t possibly have overshadowed her gorgeous red carpet look; from her platinum blonde pixie cut to her August Getty Atelier jumpsuit and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Despite it being her first public appearance since her recent split from boyfriend of one year, Orlando Bloom, 40, Perry was in fine form.

She opened the show with a performance of her new song “Chained to the Rhythm” wearing a colorful red and pink pantsuit and jogging on a treadmill.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Perry and Bloom were taking a breather, just days before the awards show.

Her spokesperson then confirmed they were “taking respectful, loving space at this time,” before Perry opened up about the break up too.

“HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!😘” she wrote on social media.

