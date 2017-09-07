Selena Gomez covers Time magazine’s Firsts issue as the first person to reach 100 million Instagram followers, and the “Fetish” singer got candid about how social media can cause insecurity and how she stays true to herself.



“I think it’s really hard to be a kid now, especially with social media,” Gomez, 25, explained to Time. “I can’t imagine what it would be like to grow up with that. It’s already difficult to get up every day and just feel good about yourself without seeing the highlights of everyone else’s life. That’s why I like being vulnerable with my fans on social media. I like that they’ve seen my mistakes. I try to use that as a way to connect with them.”



“Strength doesn’t mean that you have to put on a facade,” she continued. “I think strength is being vulnerable.”



The former Disney star, who went to rehab in 2016 to deal with her Lupus-related anxiety and depression, credits her mother for making her the woman she is today. “When I started working, my mom was the person in my life that helped guide me through most of that,” Gomez shared. “She was 16 so we kind of grew up together. Everything that I am has kind of become a little bit of what my mom’s gone through. She made me feel like I was capable of doing anything I wanted.”



Gomez is certainly in good company. Other women gracing the Time Firsts issues include Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton and Ellen DeGeneres. The singer took to her Instagram, naturally, to announce her Time cover, saying, “Sometimes it's incredibly difficult to wake up every day knowing there is so much going on in the world. At times I feel selfish, I ask why, I ask how can this change? Will it actually ever change? I try to contribute my heart before anything because it can be so easy to lose the desire to have hope when sometimes all I want to be is angry. When I read about the beautiful women who wake up consciously every day to make a change, it inspires me to want to do so much more. Not really sure how I got so lucky @time but thank you for highlighting the power of what we can and will always strive to be. I believe in the goodness in the land of the living. I hope this is just the beginning of more change.”



