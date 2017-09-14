Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa Think 'of Each Other as Sisters'

Their bond is even stronger now. Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa "are the ultimate" best friends, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

As previously reported, the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum, 29, donated her kidney to Gomez, 25, over the summer. Gomez revealed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 14, noting that she underwent the operation because of her battle with Lupus.

"Francia is a wonderful friend with a huge heart. They’ve thought of each other as sisters, and beyond their obvious bond through work and womanhood, they also share a lot through their faith and being Latina," the insider adds to Us. "Francia is incredibly supportive and would provide a shoulder to cry on for any friend in need. She really is a wonderfully special person."

The "Fetish" singer couldn't agree more. "There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa," Gomez wrote on Thursday. "She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

In October 2015, the Hotel Transylvania 3 actress revealed that she underwent chemotherapy because of the chronic illness. Last August, she released a statement that she was taking a break to cope with her "anxiety, panic attacks and depression."

"As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have Lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways," Gomez told Us at the time. "I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone and by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues."

