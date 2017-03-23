That face, though! Selena Gomez had the best reaction when her makeup artist Hung Vanngo unexpectedly dropped a joke about her boyfriend, The Weeknd, and ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The hilarious moment went down on Vanngo's Instagram story Wednesday, March 22, when the pair gave a shout-out to Canada.

"You know, Selena loves Canadians …" he said.

"All right," Gomez, 24, chuckled while shaking her head. "Allll right."

The Weeknd, 27, and Bieber, 23, are both Canadian. The "Hands to Myself" singer dated Bieber on and off from 2011 and 2015, while she and the "Starboy" singer have been together for a few months. Recently, she's even been visiting him in his hometown, Toronto.



Getty Images(3)

The new couple were first spotted making out after leaving Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi on October 10. They went on to travel to Italy, attended a Grammys afterparty in February and Gomez flew to Amsterdam to be at one of his shows at the end of the month.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!