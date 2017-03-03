Selena Gomez and her boyfriend The Weeknd share a tender moment at his after show party held at L'Arc in Paris, France. Credit: INSTARimages.com

Loves him like a love song! Selena Gomez was photographed kissing her boyfriend, The Weeknd, outside L'Arc night club following his concert in Paris on Tuesday, February 28.

The "Good for You" singer, 24, didn't keep her hands to herself as she gave him a big smooch on the cheek. Gomez, wearing a Zara denim jacket and pants, appeared to be smiling as she wrapped her arms around his neck.





The Weeknd, 27, performed again at the H&M fashion show the following night. He sang "Nothing Without You" while his model ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid walked the runway.

The "Starboy" singer (born Abel Tesfaye) later posted a Snapchat video of Gomez singing along to his hit "Can't Feel My Face."

The former Disney star and The Weeknd first went public with their romance in January, when they were photographed leaving Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi together on January 10. "They came out and they were so happy," a source told Us at the time. "Selena was all over him, hugging, kissing [him]." Two weeks later, the twosome took a trip to Florence, Italy.



As Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January, Hadid, 20, who ended her two-year relationship with The Weeknd in November, doesn't approve of the new coupling. "[She] is pissed," a source previously told Us. "Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him. He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her."

