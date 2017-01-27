Selena Gomez and The Weeknd enjoy a 4-hour date night at Dave & Buster's in Hollywood. Credit: AKM-GSI

This isn’t the same old love: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd continued their romance with a date night at an L.A. Dave & Buster’s Wednesday, January 25.



The new couple, who were first spotted smooching January 10, spent four hours at the arcade with famous friends, including Jaden Smith and French Montana. The “Starboy” singer, 26, and the pop star, 24, left hand in hand around 3 a.m. — Gomez covering her black crop top with an oversized denim shirt. “They really clicked musically when they were working on a song together,” a source close to Gomez tells Us. “Their chemistry was off the charts and she's really into him.”

YOUNG LEGENDS #newboyband #shwag🤘 A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:56am PST

Both artists started fresh in the new year. Gomez, who has dated Justin Bieber on and off since 2011, returned to work following a stint in rehab where she focused on her mental health and lupus symptoms. For his part, The Weeknd — born Abel Tesfaye — split from Bella Hadid in November after nearly two years together. Despite vowing to remain friends, the model, 20, has already expressed her disapproval of the Canadian's new flame.



“Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him,” a Hadid pal told Us. “He thinks she’s just jealous and isn’t listening to her.”

Though the musical pair has yet to address their budding relationship, fans noticed earlier this week that they began following each other on Instagram, where the former Disney Channel star has been promoting her “passion project,” Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

Along with the upcoming series, the “Hands to Myself” singer has been working on her third studio album (her followup to 2015's Revival), which is how she met her new beau. “Selena's album is coming together so well and sounds amazing,” the Gomez insider reveals. “It has lots of new sounds for her and a pop/hip-hop feel.”



