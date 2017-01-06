Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams Credit: Serena Williams/Reddit

Here it is! Serena Williams finally revealed her massive engagement ring from Alexis Ohanian in a new Reddit post on Thursday, January 5.

The Wimbledon champ captioned the pic "Engagement shoe game" as she posed in a white tank and black skirt with matching Nike sneakers while conspicuously holding up her left hand against her new fiancé's chest and revealing a huge diamond sparkler on her finger.



As Us Weekly previously reported, Williams, 35, announced her engagement to the Reddit cofounder on the website on Thursday, December 29. In a thread titled "I Said Yes" the tennis star shared the details of Ohanian's romantic proposal, revealing that he'd surprised her with a carriage and flew her to Rome, where their romance began.

"At the same table we first met by chance," she wrote. "This time he made it not by chance / But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And / isaidyes."



Ohanian responded to her post writing, "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."



Williams offered a glimpse of her new ring when she and her Brooklyn-born fiancé, 33, headed to an airport in New Zealand on Monday, January 2, after ringing in the New Year in Auckland.



The highest-paid female athlete in 2016 later trolled fans who were asking to see her new ring, posting a pic on Instagram on Monday of a silver band topped with a miniature taco.



"Sneak peek," she teased. "It was a corn tortilla of course in case you were wondering."

