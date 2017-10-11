Seth MacFarlane poked fun at Harvey Weinstein’s reputation and relationships with A-list actresses at at the 2013 Oscar nomination announcement show.

“Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein,” the comedian, 43, speaking alongside cohost Emma Stone, joked as he read aloud the names of the five Best Supporting Actress nominees, which included Sally Field, Anne Hathaway, Jacki Weaver, Helen Hunt and Amy Adams, all whom with the exception of Field have worked with Weinstein, 65, on previous projects.



A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 10, that the movie mogul will enter a treatment facility for sex addiction outside of the United States amid allegations that he sexually assaulted numerous women, including several notable actresses, over the span of three decades.

As previously reported, the former studio executive was fired from his own company on Sunday, October 8, amid allegations of sexual harassment published in a detailed report by The New York Times on Thursday, October 5. “In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged int he past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company — Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar — have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately,” the production company’s board of representatives said in a statement to Us Weekly.



The New Yorker has since published their own piece exposing more of the filmmaker’s alleged harassment violations. In response to the investigative piece, a spokesperson for Weinstein released a statement denying the claims.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” Sallie Hofmeister said in a statement to Us on Tuesday, October 10. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advanced. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

