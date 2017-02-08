Seth Meyers mocked Betsy DeVos’ reaction to her confirmation as the White House education secretary on the Tuesday, February 7, episode of Late Night, just hours after news broke of DeVos’ triumph.



“Vice president Mike Pence today cast the tie-breaking vote to confirm controversial education secretary Betsy DeVos, and if you don’t know what that means, you’re probably Betsy DeVos,” Meyers, 43, joked, then pretending to be DeVos herself, imagining how she might have reacted to the news. “‘What’s that? Huh? I got confirmed? Well, that’s terrible news. Oh! It’s good news.’”

DeVos’ confirmation comes after serious criticism from educators, charter school advocates, parent groups, teachers’ unions and Democrats in Congress who believe her to be unqualified and unfit to take on the position. Prior to her bid for the secretary chair, the 59-year-old billionaire heiress was best known for her family’s donations to campaigns and super PACs and for serving on the board of several education-related organizations.



The Senate was split 50-50 on Tuesday, leading Pence, 57, to cast a historic tie-breaking vote. Senate Democrats held a marathon night of debates on Monday into Tuesday morning to try to sway one more Senate Republican to vote against DeVos’ confirmation. (Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine had crossed party lines to vote against DeVos.)

“I appreciate the Senate’s diligence & am honored to serve as @usedgov Secretary,” DeVos tweeted on Tuesday. “Let’s improve options & outcomes for all US students.”



On January 17, DeVos made headlines after she bungled her Senate nomination hearing when she admitted to knowing very little about the education system, including the difference between “growth” and “aptitude.” At one point, she also defended the right of a school in Wyoming to have guns on campus, just in case of “potential grizzlies.”

Celebrities ranging from Stephen Colbert to Zach Braff weighed in on DeVos’ controversial confirmation, taking to social media to voice their concerns.

Elementary math under Betsy Devos

Q: Ned and Sheryl each have 4 apples. Who has more apples?

A: Whomever Mike Pence decides has more apples. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) February 7, 2017

Betsy DeVos confirmed. What is also confirmed is that there is not one single man of courage in the Republican Congress. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 7, 2017

it's heinous. the school system was already so broken -- this is murdering it. @BetsyDeVos you cheated like @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/g3NNvhRukp — ilana glazer (@ilazer) February 7, 2017

For $200,000,000 you can have whatever job you want. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 7, 2017

With confirmation of DeVos, rich can again sigh in relief, as poor will now have even bigger hill to climb to be on a level playing field. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) February 7, 2017

The swamp is being drained and filled with Chuck E. Cheese sea of plastic balls. — josh groban (@joshgroban) February 7, 2017

The DeVos pledge: If your senator voted YES, you pledge to vote AGAINST them in the next election and to donate to their opponent. Please RT — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 7, 2017

Only good news about the DeVos confirmation is America's children won't be stealing our jobs in 20 years cause #they2dumb — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) February 7, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



