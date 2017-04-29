Oh, happy day! Shannen Doherty took to Instagram on Friday, April 28, to announce to her fans that she's in remission following her battle with breast cancer.

"Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 46, captioned a photo of herself. "What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait."

Doherty continued, "In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now.... remission. I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer."

The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015. She completed chemotherapy in late February. "I feel great. I mean, I feel good, I'm super-positive, I'm happy with where I'm at right now," she told Us Weekly last month. "Cancer, for me, as hard as it is, has been a blessing. It has changed who I am as a human being forever. It's altered my life in ways I can't even speak of."



Throughout her cancer battle, Doherty has had plenty of support from her family and friends, including her close pal Sarah Michelle Gellar. "She's everything," the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 40, gushed of Doherty on Instagram earlier this month. "She's inspired me ... well since ... even before I called her a friend. But over the last year, I have watched her inspire and give hope to the world. I thought I knew how tough she was, but I didn't even have a clue to her power."

