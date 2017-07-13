Shia LaBeouf has apologized for the racist remarks he made when he was arrested on suspicion of obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness in Savannah, Georgia, on July 8.

"I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuse for it. I don't know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me," LaBeouf, 31, wrote on social media on Wednesday, July 12.

"My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom," he continued. "I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes."

The former Disney star, who is filming The Peanut Butter Falcon in the Savannah area, was booked on an obstruction charge after he was taken into custody around 4 a.m. over the weekend. Days later, ABC affiliate WJCL released footage of LaBeouf's arrest, where he can be seen shouting profanities at police officers.

"I have rights, I’m an American. You’ve got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel. For doing what, sir? I’m a f—king American. I pay my taxes," he yells. According to TMZ, the actor also allegedly accused the police of being racist. "A black man arrested me for being white," he reportedly said at the time. "You're going to hell, straight to hell, bro."

