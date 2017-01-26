Shia LaBeouf has been arrested outside a New York City museum after he allegedly attacked a man, the NYPD confirmed to Us Weekly.

The outspoken Transformers actor was live streaming his anti-Donald Trump “He Will Not Divide Us” protest when he got into an altercation with another man.



Detective Pisano told Us that LaBeouf was taken into custody at 12.30am on Thursday, January 26, following a scuffle outside the front of the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, NY.



“His victim was a 25-year-old male,” the police officer confirmed. “For whatever reason, Shia grabbed his scarf that was tied around his neck and head, and pulled him to the ground. The man was left with scratches on his face and red marks around his neck.”

Although the man refused medical treatment the 30-year-old actor was arrested.



“He was charged with misdemeanor assault,” Pisano told Us. “He has been released but will have to appear in court at a later date.”



His performance protest live stream was set up on Monday, January 23, and invites people to stand in front of the camera and repeat the phrase “he will not divide us.”

He intends to have it running 24 hours a day for the duration of Trump’s presidency.

It is not yet known what led to LaBeouf’s altercation with the unnamed man.



