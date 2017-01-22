Real talk from Russia. Saturday Night Live’s Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) made fun of Donald Trump’s inauguration on the Saturday, January 21, episode of the show, and he didn’t hold back.

“Hello, America,” a shirtless Bennett-as-Putin addressed the audience in the night’s cold open. “Yesterday, we all made Donald Trump the 45th president of the United States. Hurray, we did it! And today, many of you are scared and marching in the streets. You are worried that your country is in the hands of this unpredictable man. But don’t worry. It’s not. Relax. I got this. Putin’s going to make everything OK.”



The faux dictator then made mention of the hundreds of thousands of people who turned out for the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, bringing out a Russian citizen (Kate McKinnon) to demonstrate just how happy women in Russia are, as compared to Americans.



“Hello. I am Alia,” McKinnon said in a thick Russian accent. “Russian woman. I am so happy. Each day I wake up with big smile on my face like this. [makes silent screaming face]. I sleep in bed. Not in carcass of dog. My president is No.1 hottie for all time.” For her efforts, Bennett-as-Putin handed her a fish.



Bennett-as-Putin then directly addressed Trump, commenting on his inauguration speech and turnout. “Donald, let’s talk as friends. You’re not off to a great start, man! I thought you’d be better at this,” he said, adding, “However, I’m glad to see so many people showed up to your inauguration.” At that, the camera flashed to an image of the many pink knit caps from the Women’s March Saturday.



“Oh wait, that’s Women’s March,” he quickly corrected himself. “Here is inauguration.” He then flashed an image of an empty Mall, with people pushed up into the top third of the photo and the rest of the area largely bare.



Watch the clip above and see what else fake Putin had to say about Trump’s first day at the White House.

