Count Sonja Morgan as another person who wasn’t surprised by Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino’s divorce.



The Real Housewives of New York star, who previously dated D’Agostino, revealed that the businessman is not the marrying type.

“He was my party friend,” Morgan, 53, explained to Us Weekly at the Unitas Gala Against Human Trafficking on Tuesday, September 12, at La Capitale. “You party with him, he takes your friends out. He's the guy buying, not a marriage guy, I didn't think.”

“He was my drinking partner on the down low bro, now he's marrying my girlfriends,” she added. But according to Morgan, her Bravo castmate Dorinda Medley thought the Countess and D’Agostino were a good match.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

“To Dorinda I said, 'Really?' And she said, 'Oh they're two very similar people. It's perfect.' But I never thought of a guy, I think of a guy that you marry that you cook dinner at home most nights, you go to bed early and then you have big parties once in a while, not a party every night,” Morgan explained.

De Lesseps is doing well despite her divorce, says Morgan. “It’s amazing, that girl bounces. She is so resilient and she puts on a proud face and moved on already, I guess. We're going to have to get into that a little more next season.”

The 52-year-old Bravo-lebrity announced her divorce on Twitter on August 3. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she tweeted. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

“There was a real love lost there,” D’Agostino exclusively told Us of their divorce on September 6. “I’m saddened and I wish Luann only the best.”

