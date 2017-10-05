Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Single and ready to mingle! Sonja Morgan says Luann de Lesseps is back on the dating scene after her recent divorce from Tom D'Agostino. The Real Housewives of New York star, 53, made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, October 4, and revealed why she’s not planning to party with her newly-single costar.

Cohen asked if de Lesseps was invited to join Morgan’s house parties now that she is available, and Morgan said, “No, no, no. Because I don’t want to lose anymore best drinking buddies, dinner partners. No more, I can’t afford that.”

She added: “But I’m there for Luann and you know, boys are boys and girlfriends are girlfriends. But no, Luann has to stay out of the house.”

But just because Morgan won’t be introducing Luann to any of her guy friends, doesn’t mean she’s not already out meeting people. “She’s dating a lot, though! Back to bingo!” the reality star revealed.

Dorinda Medley, who was also a guest on the show, said: “Do you know that for a fact?” The rest of the guests, including Ramona Singer, denied her comments, and Morgan said: “Okay, then she’s putting on a good face, as The Countess does. You know what? Season 10 we’ll find out.”

The Fashion Institute of Technology alum has previously said she is giving up her friendship with the businessman after his divorce with her costar. “He was my party friend,” Morgan explained to Us Weekly at the Unitas Gala Against Human Trafficking in September. “You party with him, he takes your friends out. He's the guy buying, not a marriage guy, I didn't think.”

“He was my drinking partner on the down low bro, now he's marrying my girlfriends,” she added.



The Bravo star also spoke out about how de Lesseps is handling the split back in September, saying, “It’s amazing, that girl bounces. She is so resilient and she puts on a proud face and moved on already, I guess. We're going to have to get into that a little more next season.”

The ex-couple announced their divorce on Twitter on August 3. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” De Lesseps tweeted at the time. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

“There was a real love lost there,” D’Agostino exclusively told Us of their divorce on September 6. “I’m saddened and I wish Luann only the best.”



