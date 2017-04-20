Been there, done that! On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, on Wednesday, April 19, Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan revealed she once had a fling with Jack Nicholson.



While playing a game, Cohen called out names of celebrities and asked his guest, 53, if she'd date them. "Would you date Nicholson, Jack Nicholson?" Cohen inquired, which prompted a laugh from Morgan. She coyly replied, "Have I?" Incredulous, Cohen asked, "Have you?" Morgan admitted that she had been with the Oscar winner, 79. She gave Cohen a high-five and said, "So much fun ... Who hasn't [dated him]? Don't forget how old I am, and don't forget those days before cellphones."



Fellow guest Michael Rapaport wanted more information. "Don't let that go," he told Cohen, before turning to Morgan. "You dated Jack Nicholson?" Cohen then pressed Morgan to find out if they dated or just hooked up. "Would you stop going into the lovers, hookups ... Nobody nails down Nicholson," Morgan responded.

Eager to get a definitive answer, Cohen pressed again. "Did you have more than one night with him?" he asked. The Bravolebrity's response was interesting, to say the least. "One big sloppy mess, whatever we could," she said.



Nicholson is far from Morgan's only A-list conquest. In past interviews, the former fashion designer also claimed to have dated Matt Dillon, Billy Idol and Prince Albert of Monaco.



