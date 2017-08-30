Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have big plans for their baby boy.

BACKGRID

Pratt, 34, revealed that he is fully committed to his son becoming a social media sensation! “This kid will have an iPhone at birth,” the reality star said on the Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss podcast on Wednesday, August 30. “I’m gonna teach this kid how to Snap when they’re born, like, ‘Put your finger here.’ You walk around, everybody’s making their own content all day long. We live in a new world where everyone’s a fame wh—e, so I’m happy to let him be at an advanced level. I would just like my baby to be a professional content maker.”

The Hills alums already gave their son a leg up by picking out his name and securing available social media handles. “We had to ditch a couple names,” Pratt added.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported in May, the former MTV stars are expecting their first child together in October.

During the interview, Pratt also reflected on college memories with… Ryan Gosling? “I had a penthouse loft when I was a freshman at USC and the connecting penthouse loft was Ryan Gosling and we used to kick it all the time,” the TV personality revealed. “He may deny it but I have witnesses. I’ll take a polygraph.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!