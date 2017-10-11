While naming their son Gunner Stone, The Hills’ Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag felt they hit it out of the park.



Morgan Oliver-Allen/Albert Benjamin

“He’ll probably be a pitcher, so when Gunner steps to the mound, he’s going to be gunning those throws down home plate,” Pratt exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, in which the parents also share photos of their newborn. “If he wants to be a skier, he’s going to be gunning down those moguls. It just applies to a lot of sports.”

Though the couple of 10 years disagree on whether Stone is a middle name or attached to his first — “Shout out to former [Hills] costar Justin Bobby, who inspired me,” says Pratt — Montag knows the moniker is a grand slam. “Gunner has been on my top names since before Spencer even agreed to have kids,” explains the new mom, 31. “We went back and forth, but it just seemed like the best fit.”

Born on October 1, the 6-pound, 12-ounce spinoff is already being trained for a future in athletics. “You’re not a good parent if you’re not trying to get your son set up to potentially get a $250 million gig,” quips Pratt, 34. “If doctors were getting paid $250 million, we’d hit the books hard, but currently that’s not the reality.”

His sport of choice: “Probably baseball, a left-handed pitcher,” the self-proclaimed “Pratt Zaddy” adds. “I only want him to work a few days for $30 million or so. As cool as NFL quarterback would be, it would just be hard for me to watch people smash my son and not run onto the field and smash them.”

And yes, Gunner has an opponent in Lauren Conrad’s son, Liam, who she welcomed in July with husband William Tell. “Hopefully they’re on rival sports teams,” says Pratt. “That’s what I‘m looking forward to.”

