Making a statement? The Statue of Liberty went dark on Tuesday, March 7, ahead of the “A Day Without a Woman” protest.

According to NBC New York, the lights on the New York City landmark darkened at around 11 p.m. ET, although Lady Liberty’s crown and torch remained lit. Naturally, social media users wondered if this was a silent show of solidarity for the strike.

The goal of the protest, which is happening across the nation on Wednesday, March 8, International Women’s Day, is to recognize “the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system—while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity,” according to organizers.

Many demonstrators — who are taking action by refraining from paid and unpaid work, not shopping in stores or online (with the exception of women-owned businesses), and/or wearing red, which represents “revolutionary love and sacrifice” — have also vocalized their opposition to President Donald Trump’s overwhelmingly male Cabinet and his administration’s plan to defund Planned Parenthood.

Despite protesters’ hope that the Statue of Liberty was joining in on the movement, the National Park Service offered a different explanation for her darkness. According to Parks spokesperson Jerry Willis, the lights — which came back on not long after midnight — went out due to a project involving “a new emergency backup generator.”

“A portion of the lighting system that illuminates the Statue of Liberty experienced a temporary, unplanned outage tonight,” he said in a statement, per NBC New York, adding that crews will be looking into the exact cause on Wednesday morning.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!