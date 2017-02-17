Just like dad! Robert Irwin, the son of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 16 — and brought a squad of animals with him.



“My dad was actually on The Tonight Show quite a while ago, and it’s really nice to follow in his footsteps. I think I am the luckiest kid on planet earth,” Australian-born Robert, who is cohosting the annual Steve Irwin Gala in L.A. May 13 with his mom, Terri, and older sister, Bindi, told Fallon.

MeganSlade/Newspix/Getty Images

In the video above, Irwin, 13, displayed his father’s signature enthusiasm, even though Fallon, 42, told Robert, “I’ve got to be honest, I’m a little afraid of animals.”

On a quest to conquer the late night host's fear, Robert joyfully presented the reluctant dad of two with his crew of creatures one by one. He first showed Fallon a dwarf crocodile named Beetlejuice, followed by a screaming armadillo, who Fallon compared to President Donald Trump’s toupee, and lastly Lady, a boa constrictor.

After the comedian admittedly lost his cool when Lady started to squeeze him, Irwin ended his presentation with two sloths — or in his words, something “cute and fluffy for you.”

While the first 8-pound baby sloth, Valentino, preferred not to be held, the 25-pound Serenity couldn’t let Fallon go.



“I think it’s official. You’re a sloth whisperer,” Robert exclaimed.

