Just like dad! Robert Irwin, the son of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 16 — and brought a squad of animals with him.
“My dad was actually on The Tonight Show quite a while ago, and it’s really nice to follow in his footsteps. I think I am the luckiest kid on planet earth,” Australian-born Robert, who is cohosting the annual Steve Irwin Gala in L.A. May 13 with his mom, Terri, and older sister, Bindi, told Fallon.
In the video above, Irwin, 13, displayed his father’s signature enthusiasm, even though Fallon, 42, told Robert, “I’ve got to be honest, I’m a little afraid of animals.”
On a quest to conquer the late night host's fear, Robert joyfully presented the reluctant dad of two with his crew of creatures one by one. He first showed Fallon a dwarf crocodile named Beetlejuice, followed by a screaming armadillo, who Fallon compared to President Donald Trump’s toupee, and lastly Lady, a boa constrictor.
After the comedian admittedly lost his cool when Lady started to squeeze him, Irwin ended his presentation with two sloths — or in his words, something “cute and fluffy for you.”
While the first 8-pound baby sloth, Valentino, preferred not to be held, the 25-pound Serenity couldn’t let Fallon go.
“I think it’s official. You’re a sloth whisperer,” Robert exclaimed.
