Tamra Judge: ‘I Would Never Abuse, Hurt or Neglect’ Daughter Sidney

Speaking out. Tamra Judge opened up about the drama between her and her estranged daughter, Sidney, while honeymooning on Wednesday, August 9.

As previously reported, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 49, renewed her wedding vows with her husband, Eddie, one day after Sidney slammed her in a Facebook post.

“We had a great last day in Aruba. Rented a jeep and drove around the Island. Ended our night at the Brazilian steak house (we ate way to much) So many wonderful memories made. Although bittersweet,” Judge captioned Instagram pics from their getaway.

“I want to say thank you to everyone that has reached out to me to see if I'm okay. I/We are trying our best to enjoy our vacation. Thank you to my Mom who is not taking this very well and feels the need to defend me. I love you Mom,” she continued. “I love my daughter and I would NEVER abuse, hurt or neglect her in any way. I ask that you do not send Sidney negative messages or comments, Direct them at me if feel the need. Thank you for all your love and support #godhasthisinhishands.”

The Bravo star had Sidney, 18, with ex-husband Simon Barney. (The exes are also parents of son Spencer and daughter Sophia.) In her Facebook post, Sidney claimed that she never took her father’s side during their 2011 split.



Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"I want to start by clearing some things up as my mother continues to talk about me despite me requesting her to stop speaking of me publicly [sic] as I don’t want to be associated with her or the show,” she wrote on Monday, August 7. "I actually chose my mothers side when my parents separated. This was due to the fact that my mother, the true parent alienator, would constantly talk negatively about my father in front of me and my siblings, putting us kids in the middle of my parents arguments. She even called us Simon or 'mini Simon' when we did something bad or told us that we were 'acting like your father.’”

She added: "This parent alienation caused me to resent my father and take her side. However as I got older I realized what she was doing along with other things that were toxic."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!