Never say never! Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa revealed in a new interview that he hasn't shut down the possibility of getting back together with his ex Christina El Moussa.

"Maybe, like, 10 years from now," Tarek, 35, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, February 24. "Honestly, it took a lot of work to get in a good place for both of us, that I think we are at the point where we aren't looking back, we are looking towards our future. I don't know where the future is going to take me, but you never know."

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

As Us Weekly previously reported, Tarek filed for divorce from Christina, 33, in January after seven years of marriage. The news came a month after the reality stars revealed they were splitting in the aftermath of a May 2016 incident that occurred at their home in Orange County, California.



Despite the former couple's high-profile breakup, Tarek still considers Christina his soulmate. "If I look back, we were absolute best friends, we were soulmates," he told ET. "We were arm-in-arm and for many, many years, we were the couple that other couples would be jealous of. All the married friends would say, 'Man, you guys are the best, you get along so well,' and over time, it just started to fade."



Amid divorce proceedings, the real estate agents continue to coparent their two children, 6-year-old daughter Taylor and 18-month-old son Brayden, and film the upcoming season of their HGTV series. "There are good days, bad days, but, you know, it's our job," Tarek told the outlet. "We love what we do, so we fight through it. We know what we have to do to support our family and continue our career."

Christina is also focusing on the well-being of her family. Us exclusively revealed earlier this week that she and family contractor Gary Anderson called it quits on their brief romance. "Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind," her rep told Us. "She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself."

Tarek told ET that he learned of Christina and Anderson's split via the internet, telling the site he and his ex never discussed the relationship. "I do not want to get involved," he said. "The best thing for me is to focus on myself, and not worry what she is doing. So, the only reason I found out about the split is because it came out in the media."



