Talk about a blank space! Taylor Swift blacked out her website and social media accounts on Friday, August 18, sparking speculation that new music is imminent.



The "Shake It Off" singer, 27, removed all of her Instagram and Tumblr posts, as well as her profile pictures on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. In addition, she deleted her post-2011 tweets and changed her official website to an all-black screen.

Naturally, Swift's legion of fans nearly lost their minds over the sudden changes. "TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING," one Twitter user wrote. Another joined in on the excitement, tweeting, "Ladies and gentlemen, Taylor Swift has broke the internet."

Some Swifties pointed out that the blackout came exactly three years after the announcement of the Grammy winner's most recent album, 1989. "On the 3 year anniversary of @taylorswift13 announcing '1989,' she has deleted all her social media accounts and this is me. #TS6ISCOMING," one fan tweeted alongside a GIF of The Office's Steve Carell shouting, "Oh, my God! OK, it's happening!"

Swift, who recently won a groping trial against former radio DJ David Mueller, has kept a relatively low profile in recent months. However, Us Weekly exclusively revealed in May that she has been quietly recording a new album during her time off.



"She's aiming to release an album this fall," an insider exclusively told Us at the time. "She's continuing down the pop route because 1989 was a huge success and fans really gravitated toward that album. She knows there's a demand for a new album and has really started focusing on making that happen for fans. She's just excited to get back out there."



Us Weekly has reached out to Swift's rep for comment.

