The squad speaks! Taylor Swift has received a lot of love via social media from some of her famous friends after taking the stand on Thursday, August 10, in her trial against former DJ David Mueller, whom she accused of groping her during a June 2013 meet-and-greet.

The “Shake It Off” singer, 27, testified that he “latched on to [her] bare ass cheek” while taking photos backstage at her concert at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, where Mueller was on assignment for country music station 98.5 KYGO at the time of the alleged incident.

Swift stood her ground during questioning by Mueller’s lawyer, saying, “I am not going to allow you or your client to make it seem like this is in anyway my fault, because it isn’t. He did not touch my rib, he did not touch my arm, he did not touch my hand, he grabbed my bare ass.”

When Mueller took the stand the day before, he claimed he touched Swift near her rib cage, not on her butt. “The reason I’m here is because I want to clear my name first and foremost,” he told the court. “It’s the only chance I have of working in radio again.”



Swift’s longtime friend Lena Dunham was one of the first to praise her on social media.



“Proud of @taylorswift13 for her fierce & cutting testimony & her refusal to settle for being treated like property. Her example is powerful,” the Girls actress wrote on Twitter.

Actress Jaime King also sent love to Swift for her fearless testimony. (Swift is godmother to King’s son, Leo Thames, 2, with husband Kyle Newman.) “.@taylorswift13 is FUCKING BRAVE. ALL deserve justice- to be heard, honored & respected. No matter race, creed, socioeconomic status, gender,” the Hart of Dixie alum tweeted.



Meanwhile, singer Nelly Furtado and actress Ashley Judd also sent their support. “Been in several meet n' greets where radio staff attempt to cross lines. Love @taylorswift13 for fighting 4 women's safety in the workplace,” the “Fly Away” songstress wrote. The Divergent actress tweeted, “Hi @taylorswift13 just learned #taylorswifttrial Thank you for taking a stand. #ivegotyourback.”

Mueller was escorted out of the arena after the alleged incident and was fired from his job. His is seeking up to $3 million in damages in his lawsuit against Swift. In return, the “Bad Blood” entertainer is countersuing for $1 as an example to victims of sexual assault.

