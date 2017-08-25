Taylor Swift teased the new music video for her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” on Good Morning America’s Friday, August 25, episode.

The 13-second clip begins with the singer, 27, wearing her classic red lip with matching nails as she bites down on a necklace. The camera flashes between scenes as Swift is seen sitting in a chair tapping long, sharp nails and then swinging in an orange ensemble while holding tightly to ropes. The teaser ends with Swift standing in front of a group with her hands on her hips as she mouths the song's lyrics.

The full video will premiere at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 25, the network announced on Friday.

Swift released the audio for the song — the first single from her sixth studio album, Reputation — just before midnight on Friday. The tune, which was cowritten by Jack Antonoff, takes notable jabs at haters, with lyrics that include "I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time / Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time / I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined" and, "I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now / Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!”

Swift announced on the single on Wednesday, August 23, and also revealed that Reputation will drop on November 10. The Grammy-winner teased fans two days earlier when she returned from a brief social media blackout to post 10-second clips of a snake, which many users guessed was a hint about her dropping new music.

The MTV Video Music Awards will air on Sunday, August 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

