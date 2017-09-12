TOP 5

Ted Cruz Responds After His Twitter Account 'Likes' a Porn Video — See the Funniest Reactions!

By Nicholas Hautman
Senator Ted Cruz delivers a speech on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 20, 2016. Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senator Ted Cruz blamed a staff member for "liking" a pornographic video on his official Twitter account.

"There are a number of people on the team who have access on the account," Cruz, 46, told reporters on Tuesday, September 12, via Politico. "It appears that someone inadvertently hit the 'like' button. When we discovered the post, which was I guess an hour or two later, we pulled it down. It was a staffing issue, and it was inadvertent. It was a mistake. It was not a deliberate act. We're dealing with it internally, but it was a mistake. It was not malicious."

According to screenshots shared on social media, a graphic two-minute video briefly appeared under the "likes" section on the Texas lawmaker's account earlier on Tuesday. His senior communications adviser, Catherine Frazier, quickly addressed the suspicious activity in a tweet of her own, writing, "The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter."

Naturally, many Twitter users nearly lost their minds over the snafu, sharing hilarious memes and jokes aimed at the former presidential candidate. "In divisive times like these it gives me great comfort that all Americans can join together to make fun of Ted Cruz," author Molly Knight wrote. Comedian Billy Eichner added, "Only thing about Ted Cruz that I relate to."

Others took the political route. "Things to shame Ted Cruz for, other than watching porn: opposing a higher minimum wage, opposing gay marriage, being pro-death penalty," one user noted.

See more reactions below!

