Senator Ted Cruz blamed a staff member for "liking" a pornographic video on his official Twitter account.

"There are a number of people on the team who have access on the account," Cruz, 46, told reporters on Tuesday, September 12, via Politico. "It appears that someone inadvertently hit the 'like' button. When we discovered the post, which was I guess an hour or two later, we pulled it down. It was a staffing issue, and it was inadvertent. It was a mistake. It was not a deliberate act. We're dealing with it internally, but it was a mistake. It was not malicious."

According to screenshots shared on social media, a graphic two-minute video briefly appeared under the "likes" section on the Texas lawmaker's account earlier on Tuesday. His senior communications adviser, Catherine Frazier, quickly addressed the suspicious activity in a tweet of her own, writing, "The offensive tweet posted on @tedcruz account earlier has been removed by staff and reported to Twitter."



Naturally, many Twitter users nearly lost their minds over the snafu, sharing hilarious memes and jokes aimed at the former presidential candidate. "In divisive times like these it gives me great comfort that all Americans can join together to make fun of Ted Cruz," author Molly Knight wrote. Comedian Billy Eichner added, "Only thing about Ted Cruz that I relate to."



Others took the political route. "Things to shame Ted Cruz for, other than watching porn: opposing a higher minimum wage, opposing gay marriage, being pro-death penalty," one user noted.



See more reactions below!

In divisive times like these it gives me great comfort that all Americans can join together to make fun of Ted Cruz. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 12, 2017

Only thing about Ted Cruz that I relate to. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 12, 2017

Things to shame Ted Cruz for, other than watching porn:

- opposing a higher minimum wage

- opposing gay marriage

- being pro-death penalty

- — Dylan Marron (@dylanmarron) September 12, 2017

Well done @TedCruz using the power of "like" to illustrate the evils of porn #Weiner pic.twitter.com/SQDPh1cRTp — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 12, 2017

its genuinely heartwarming to me that literally the entire internet can pause to laugh together at ted cruz pounding off — jon hendren (@fart) September 12, 2017

Ted Cruz did what now? — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) September 12, 2017

I just woke up and heard the news about ted cruz's twitter likes and now i'm going back to sleep forever — Maya Kosoff (@mekosoff) September 12, 2017

*Wake up, check Twitter*

"Why is Ted Cruz tren-" pic.twitter.com/6U3WuZwxrv — Bille Lehmann (@bille_IV) September 12, 2017

*Checks reason why Ted Cruz is trending

*Logs out of Twitter pic.twitter.com/o5AklnoCak — Ray 🇺🇸⚾️🏈 (@hylton_ray) September 12, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!